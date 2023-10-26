Canada September factory sales most likely fell 0.1% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.1% in September from August, largely due to decreases in the primary metal, chemical and transportation equipment subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 71.6%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.6%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.