Canada Sept factory sales most likely fell 3.2% - Statscan

OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 3.2% in September, driven mostly by lower sales in the transportation equipment industry, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 68.4%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 91.5%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Julie Gordon)

