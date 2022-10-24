Canada Sept factory sales most likely fell 0.5% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.5% in September from August, largely driven by decreases in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 55.0%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 93.7%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith)

