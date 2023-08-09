Canada sent letter to Indigenous groups about Trans Mountain stake sale -govt spokesperson

OTTAWA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian government sent a letter to indigenous groups last week about selling to them a stake in the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project, a spokesperson for the finance minister said on Wednesday.

"The letter sent last week represents the next step in the federal government's commitment that Indigenous communities share in the economic benefits derived from Trans Mountain," said Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokesperson for Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Canada was looking to sell a stake in the Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Indigenous groups through a special-purpose vehicle that will allow individual communities to buy into the enterprise.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

