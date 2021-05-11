Banking

Canada sells $3.5 bln 5-year U.S. dollar global bond, first since pandemic

TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - Canada sold $3.5 billion of a 5-year U.S. dollar global bond at a spread of 6 basis points above the U.S. Treasury benchmark, a term sheet showed on Tuesday.

The bond pays a coupon of 0.750% and matures on May 19, 2026, the term sheet showed. It is the first global bond that Canada has issued since January 2020.

