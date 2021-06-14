US Markets
TD

Canada selects HSBC, TD Securities as advisors for inaugural green bond issue

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published

The Government of Canada has selected HSBC and TD Securities as structuring advisors for its first ever issue of green bonds, expected in the current fiscal year that began in April, HSBC said in a statement on Monday.

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Government of Canada has selected HSBC and TD Securities as structuring advisors for its first ever issue of green bonds, expected in the current fiscal year that began in April, HSBC said in a statement on Monday.

HSBC HSBA.L and TD Securities TD.TO were hired to advise on the design of Canada's green bond framework, assist in the development of the on-going program and support a successful inaugural issuance, the statement added.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular