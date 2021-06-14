Canada selects HSBC, TD Securities as advisors for inaugural green bond issue

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Government of Canada has selected HSBC and TD Securities as structuring advisors for its first ever issue of green bonds, expected in the current fiscal year that began in April, HSBC said in a statement on Monday.

HSBC HSBA.L and TD Securities TD.TO were hired to advise on the design of Canada's green bond framework, assist in the development of the on-going program and support a successful inaugural issuance, the statement added.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

