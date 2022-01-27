Canada sees table potato shipments resuming in weeks to Puerto Rico, U.S. mainland

(Adds minister's quote, details)

By Rod Nickel

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada expects to resume shipments of table potatoes from the province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in two weeks, and to the U.S. mainland in the weeks following that, partially resolving a trade dispute over crop fungus, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said.

Bibeau met in Washington on Thursday with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, after shipments of PEI fresh potatoes to the United States halted in November over U.S. concerns about potato wart.

Bibeau said Vilsack agreed to ask the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to conduct a risk analysis of PEI potatoes to Puerto Rico within two weeks, and a risk analysis for the mainland United States in the weeks after that.

"It gave us a lot of hope," Bibeau told Reuters. "Considering that our Canadian scientists are so confident (about safety), we think that the American scientists should come to the same conclusion."

Bibeau said it would take longer to resolve U.S. concerns about potatoes used in processing and to plant crops.

Potato wart can decrease crop yields but poses no threat to human health or food safety. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;)) Keywords: CANADA USA/POTATOES (UPDATE 1, PIX)

