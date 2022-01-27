US Markets

Canada sees table potato shipments resuming in weeks to Puerto Rico, U.S. Mainland

Contributor
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published

Canada expects to resume shipments of table potatoes from the tiny province of Prince Edward Island to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in two weeks, and exports to the United States Mainland in the weeks following that, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Thursday.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada expects to resume shipments of table potatoes from the tiny province of Prince Edward Island to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in two weeks, and exports to the United States Mainland in the weeks following that, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Thursday.

Bibeau met in Washington with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, after shipments of PEI fresh potatoes to the U.S. halted in November over U.S. concerns about potato wart fungus. Bibeau said Vilsack said he would ask the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to conduct an analysis of risk from PEI potatoes to Puerto Rico within two weeks, and a risk analysis for the Mainland U.S. in the weeks after that.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular