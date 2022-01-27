Canada sees table potato shipments resuming in weeks to Puerto Rico, U.S. Mainland

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada expects to resume shipments of table potatoes from the tiny province of Prince Edward Island to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in two weeks, and exports to the United States Mainland in the weeks following that, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Thursday.

Bibeau met in Washington with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, after shipments of PEI fresh potatoes to the U.S. halted in November over U.S. concerns about potato wart fungus. Bibeau said Vilsack said he would ask the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to conduct an analysis of risk from PEI potatoes to Puerto Rico within two weeks, and a risk analysis for the Mainland U.S. in the weeks after that.

