Canada sees path forward on global digital services tax deal

By Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada sees a path forward in reaching international consensus on digital services taxes, and a decision to not back a global agreement on freezing the implementation of domestic taxes was taken in the national interest, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

The first part of the two-pillar deal aims to reallocate rights of taxation on about $200 billion in profits from the biggest and most profitable multinationals to the countries where their sales occur. The second pillar calls on governments to end tax competition between governments to attract investment by setting a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% from next year.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.