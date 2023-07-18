News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Canada sees path forward on global digital services tax deal

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

July 18, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

By Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada sees a path forward in reaching international consensus on digital services taxes, and a decision to not back a global agreement on freezing the implementation of domestic taxes was taken in the national interest, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

The first part of the two-pillar deal aims to reallocate rights of taxation on about $200 billion in profits from the biggest and most profitable multinationals to the countries where their sales occur. The second pillar calls on governments to end tax competition between governments to attract investment by setting a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% from next year.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.