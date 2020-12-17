Canada sees end to Boeing 737 MAX flight ban in January, approves design changes

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada is set to lift its flight ban on the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jetliner in January, the country's aviation regulator said on Thursday, after it approved design changes to the aircraft grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.