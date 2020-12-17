Companies
Canada sees end to Boeing 737 MAX flight ban in January, approves design changes

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada is set to lift its flight ban on the Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jetliner in January, the country's aviation regulator said on Thursday, after it approved design changes to the aircraft grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

