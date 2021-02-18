US Markets

Canada sees biggest jobs decline in eight months in January -ADP

Fergal Smith Reuters
Canada lost 231,200 jobs in January, the largest decrease since May last year, led by declines in the trade, transportation and utilities and leisure and hospitality sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

December data was revised to show 338,200 jobs were gained rather than a decline of 28,800. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

