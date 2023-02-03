US Markets

Canada says watching a potential second spy balloon incident

February 03, 2023 — 12:31 am EST

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's defense ministry on Thursday said it detected a "high-altitude surveillance balloon" and was monitoring a "potential second incident" after U.S. officials said a Chinese spy balloon was found lingering over the western U.S. state of Montana.

"A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by NORAD. Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident," it said in a statement, without giving further details, adding that it was in frequent contact with the United States.

