Canada says review of Hitachi nuclear reactor revealed no big barriers to licensing

March 15, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canada's nuclear safety regulator on Wednesday said a three-year review of Hitachi Nuclear Energy's design for a proposed boiling water reactor had revealed no fundamental barriers to licensing.

But in a statement, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said the review "did reveal some technical areas needing further development to better demonstrate adherence to CNSC requirements". The review, which was requested by Hitachi, would not influence future licensing decisions, the CNSC said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil) ((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;)) Keywords: CANADA NUCLEARPOWER/ (URGENT)

