US Markets

Canada says reasonable worst case coronavirus scenario would swamp healthcare system

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Canada is planning for a reasonable worst case scenario in which new waves of the coronavirus would intermittently swamp the public health system, officials said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada is planning for a reasonable worst case scenario in which new waves of the coronavirus would intermittently swamp the public health system, officials said on Friday.

Under the scenario, there would be a large peak later this year followed by a number of smaller peaks and valleys stretching to January 2022. Each of the peaks would exceed the health system's capacity.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular