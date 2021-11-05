Canada says rate of decline in COVID-19 cases has slowed, precautions still needed

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The rate of decline in Canadian COVID-19 cases has slowed somewhat and it is too soon to fully lift precautions put in place to fight the pandemic, the country's top health official said on Friday.

Theresa Tam told a briefing that the incidence of reported cases was now highest among children under 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

