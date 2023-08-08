News & Insights

US Markets

Canada says provinces must be aiming for clean power grid to access tax credits

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

August 08, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

By Nia Williams

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's provinces will need to be moving toward non-emitting power grids to access clean electricity investment tax credits, federal natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Tuesday.

Ottawa is aiming for a net-zero emissions grid by 2035 but is facing pushback from a number of provinces including Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have both said the target is unrealistic and are planning to reach net-zero power generation by 2050 instead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government introduced a refundable 15% clean electricity investment tax credit in its 2023 budget March, available to both the private sector and provincial utilities.

"To access the tax credit will require you are moving in the direction of non-emitting generation," Wilkinson told a press conference in Vancouver, where he was presenting a paper outlining the federal government's vision for a clean electricity grid.

Wilkinson did not specify when provinces would need to achieve net-zero power emissions.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.