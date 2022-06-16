US Markets

Canada says it's in talks with Germany on Siemens-made Nord Stream 1 equipment

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada said on Thursday it was in active discussions with Germany about Siemens-made equipment undergoing maintenance in Canada that Russia's Gazprom has put the blame on for a gas supply cut at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The capacity of Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 pipeline to supply gas to Europe is partly constrained as sanctions make it impossible for Siemens to return a turbine being maintained in Canada, the companies said earlier this week.

"The government of Canada is in active discussions with Germany about the turbines in question, and we are working to reach a resolution," a spokesman for Canada's Natural Resources Minister said in a statement.

