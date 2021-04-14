Canada says it won't restrict use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at this time

OTTAWA, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's health ministry said on Wednesday it would not restrict use of AstraZeneca PLC's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine at this time after a review showed the benefits outweighed the very rare risk of blood clots.

A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Canada stop offering the vaccine to people under 55. The panel is now reviewing that advice, the health ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

