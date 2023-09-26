Canada says it will launch review of proposed Bunge-Viterra merger

Makes clear review must be completed by June 2, 2024, not June 12, 2024

OTTAWA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will review a planned merger between U.S. grains merchant Bunge BG.N and Glencore-backed GLEN.L Viterra, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the review, the transport ministry will launch a public interest assessment of the proposed acquisition, which must be completed by June 2, 2024, he added.

Canada's anti-trust regulator said in June it would review the deal.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

