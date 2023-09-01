News & Insights

Canada says it has paused talks on trade treaty with India

September 01, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

OTTAWA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada has paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India "to take stock of where we are", a Canadian government official told reporters on Friday, speaking ahead of a trip by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Trade negotiations are long, complex processes," said the official, who spoke on condition he not be identified. Canada and India have been talking off and on since 2010 about a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

