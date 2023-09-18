News & Insights

Canada says it has info linking India gov't agents to Sikh leader's murder

September 18, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between Indian government agents and the murder of a Sikh leader in British Columbia in June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government," Trudeau said in an emergency statement to the House of Commons.

Trudeau said he had raised his concerns "personally and directly" to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Group of 20 summit last week in India, about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

