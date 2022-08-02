Canada says imposing further sanctions on Russia

OTTAWA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada said on Tuesday it was imposing more sanctions on Russia that would impact 43 military officials and 17 entities.

"The Russian war machine's egregious actions will not be forgotten, and Canada will continue to work with its partners in the international community to hold it to account," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,150 individuals and entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

