Canada says if Alberta left national pension plan, it would add to economic uncertainty

Refiles to delete extraneous letter in "uncertainty" in headline

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - If the Canadian province of Alberta carries out a threat to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan it would add to economic uncertainty and hurt everyone in the country, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

Freeland made her remarks to a press conference after a phone call with finance ministers from the provinces to discuss the issue.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.