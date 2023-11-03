News & Insights

US Markets

Canada says if Alberta left national pension plan, it would add to economic uncertainty

November 03, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Refiles to delete extraneous letter in "uncertainty" in headline

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - If the Canadian province of Alberta carries out a threat to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan it would add to economic uncertainty and hurt everyone in the country, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

Freeland made her remarks to a press conference after a phone call with finance ministers from the provinces to discuss the issue.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.