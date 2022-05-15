Canada says hopes for ratification of Finland, Sweden in NATO "within weeks"

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Canada hopes for a swift ratification process should Finland and Sweden decide to apply for NATO membership, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday.

"I hope this can be done within weeks," she told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks with her NATO counterparts in Berlin.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and John Irish)

