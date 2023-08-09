Canada says 'highly probable' China engaged in online targeting of Canadian lawmaker

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Wednesday said Conservative member of parliament Michael Chong was targeted in an online "information operation" in which China's role was "highly probable."

"An analysis by the RRM (Rapid Response Mechanism) to determine the possibility of state involvement revealed that, while China's role in the information operation is highly probable, unequivocal proof that China ordered and directed the operation is not possible to determine due to the covert nature of how social media networks are leveraged in this type of information campaign," the Canadian government said.

Canada said it will raise with China's representatives concerns over the activity observed on WeChat, the social media platform on which Canada says the operation took place in May 2023.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)

