Canada says grocery chains have committed to help cut food prices

OTTAWA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The five major grocery chains operating in Canada have made an initial commitment to help stabilise food prices, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

Champagne said Canadians would soon see discounts on a number of food products, as well as price freezes. The Liberal government, under political pressure to tackle high inflation, has given the five chains until Monday to come up with a plan to curb food prices.

