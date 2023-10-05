News & Insights

Canada says grocery chains have committed to help cut food prices

October 05, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The five major grocery chains operating in Canada have made an initial commitment to help stabilise food prices, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday.

Champagne said Canadians would soon see discounts on a number of food products, as well as price freezes. The Liberal government, under political pressure to tackle high inflation, has given the five chains until Monday to come up with a plan to curb food prices.

