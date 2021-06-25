Canada says COVID-19 Delta variant could cause greater than expected surge

By the middle of next week, Canada will have received enough vaccines to fully immunize 75% of its population of 38 million, said Brigadier General Kris Broider, head of logistics for the vaccination rollout.

