Canada says coronavirus death toll could be between 11,000 and 22,000

OTTAWA, April 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is likely to be between 11,000 and 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said on Thursday, outlining the two most likely scenarios.

The officials told a briefing that they expected between 500 and 700 people by April 16. The death toll so far is 435.

