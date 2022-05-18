Canada says China has removed restrictions on imports of Canadian canola seed

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - China has removed restrictions on imports of Canadian canola seed that were put in place three years ago, Canadian officials said on Wednesday.

"Canada has been advised that China has reinstated access to its market for two Canadian companies that China Customs had suspended from exporting canola seed to China since March 2019," Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

