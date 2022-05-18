US Markets

Canada says China has removed restrictions on imports of Canadian canola seed

Contributor
Eric Beech Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

China has removed restrictions on imports of Canadian canola seed that were put in place three years ago, Canadian officials said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - China has removed restrictions on imports of Canadian canola seed that were put in place three years ago, Canadian officials said on Wednesday.

"Canada has been advised that China has reinstated access to its market for two Canadian companies that China Customs had suspended from exporting canola seed to China since March 2019," Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular