Canada says budget deficits larger than forecast, will continue spending

OTTAWA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's budget deficits will be larger than forecast for the next five years, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday, but added that the government would continue to invest in the economy given Canadians' concerns about the future.

Morneau, unveiling his first budget update since the ruling Liberals lost their majority in an October election, said the 2019-20 budget deficit was forecast to be C$26.6 billion ($20.2 billion), larger than the C$19.8 billion ($15 billion) projected in March. The deficit would peak at C$28.1 billion ($21.36 billion) in 2020-21, before falling to C$11.6 billion ($8.6 billion) in 2024-25.

Reasons for the larger than forecast deficits include tax cuts and spending measures, such as a boost in benefits to families with children. Morneau said that while the economy was still growing, Ottawa realized there were too many people working harder to make ends meet.

"The government has heard these concerns and is committed to taking real and meaningful action by investing responsibly to build an economy that works for more people, while at the same time being vigilant about whatever challenges the future may bring," he said in a statement.

The government's growth forecast for 2019 remained unchanged at 1.7%, while Canada's debt-to-GDP ratio edged up to 31.0% in 2019-20.

