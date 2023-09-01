News & Insights

Canada says addressing Google, Facebook concerns over online news law

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 01, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a new law designed to compel Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google and Meta Platforms META.O pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.

The draft rules, which will go through public consultation, would raise C$172 million ($126.6 million) per year from Google and about C$60 million per year from Facebook, a Canadian government official told reporters in a briefing.

($1 = 1.3583 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

