Canada sanctions two Haitians over alleged corruption

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada imposed additional Haiti-related sanctions on Friday in response to alleged corruption, targeting an associate of the island nation's former president and a former member of the Haitian parliament, Ottawa's foreign minister said.

The latest sanctions, imposed on businessman Charles Saint-Rémy and former lawmaker Arnel Bélizaire, come "in response to acts of significant corruption that are fueling the crisis in the country," the office of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

