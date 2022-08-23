Canada sanctions Russian officials, defense entity over Ukraine invasion

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned 62 individuals and one defense sector entity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sanctioned individuals include high-ranking Russian government officials, their family members and senior officials of currently sanctioned defense sector entities, Trudeau said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; writing by Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey)

