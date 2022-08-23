US Markets

Canada sanctions Russian officials, defense entity over Ukraine invasion

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada has sanctioned 62 individuals and one defense sector entity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned 62 individuals and one defense sector entity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sanctioned individuals include high-ranking Russian government officials, their family members and senior officials of currently sanctioned defense sector entities, Trudeau said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; writing by Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular