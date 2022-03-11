Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - The Globe and Mail

US Markets

Shivam Patel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Canada has sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich but the move won’t effect the Canadian operations of Evraz North America, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Warsaw on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported.

Canada is also barring 32 Russian companies and government entities from receiving any defence equipment or supplies from Canada, the report said.

