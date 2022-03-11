Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - The Globe and Mail

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich but the move won’t effect the Canadian operations of Evraz North America, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Warsaw on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported.

Canada is also barring 32 Russian companies and government entities from receiving any defence equipment or supplies from Canada, the report said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.