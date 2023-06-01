News & Insights

Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links

June 01, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Sabine Siebold for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, June 1 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing sanctions on Moldovan oligarchs, business people and politicians over their connections to Russia and to prevent alleged Russian destabilization efforts in the region, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The sanctions target seven individuals and one entity, the pro-Russian opposition Shor Party, the Canadian ministry said in a statement.

