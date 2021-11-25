Canada rules Boeing out of C$19 bln fighter jet contract - Canadian Press

OTTAWA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada has formally excluded Boeing Co BA.N from a multi-billion contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, the Canadian Press said on Thursday, citing industry and government sources.

If confirmed, the decision would mean only Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Sweden's Saab AB SAABb.ST are left in the race. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15 billion).

($1 = 1.2649 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

