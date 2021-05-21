US Markets

Canada retail sales seen plunging in April as restrictions tightened

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian retail sales most likely plunged by 5.1% in April, Statistics Canada said on Friday, a fall that analysts said coincided with provincial efforts to fight a third wave of COVID-19.

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, May 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales most likely plunged by 5.1% in April, Statistics Canada said on Friday, a fall that analysts said coincided with provincial efforts to fight a third wave of COVID-19.

Statscan also said March retail trade rose by 3.6% from February, thanks in part to higher sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 2.3% increase.

Statscan cited the "rapidly evolving economic situation" as a reason for predicting the April decline but did not give details. The estimate was calculated based on responses received from 46% of companies surveyed.

"The strength in March seems to have been more than fully reversed in April as much of the country moved back into lockdown," said Stephen Brown, senior Canadian economist at Capital Economics.

The Canadian dollar, which has been flirting with six-year highs against the U.S. dollar, held onto earlier gains and was trading up 0.1% on the day at C$1.2040 to the greenback, or 83.06 U.S. cents.

Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said markets were unlikely to react to the preliminary April data since they had already predicted a slowdown.

Statscan said that, based on respondent feedback, 2.1% of retailers were closed at some point in March. The average length of the closure was less than one day.

"This represented a widespread reopening of the economy between the second and third waves of the pandemic," it said.

GRAPHIC-Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular