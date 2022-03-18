US Markets

Canada retail sales rise 3.2% in January, seen falling 0.5% in February

Credit: REUTERS/Cole Burston

Canadian retail sales rose 3.2% in January from December to C$58.94 billion ($46.71 billion), led by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

February retail sales most likely fell 0.5%, Statscan said in a preliminary estimate.

Sales increased in nine of 11 subsectors, representing 85.5% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were up 2.9% in January.

(Percent changes)

Jan

Jan

Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+3.2 +12.0

-2.0

-1.8 Excluding autos/parts +2.5 +10.8

-2.7

-2.5

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 2.4% increase in overall sales in January, and for sales to also increase 2.4% excluding autos.

($1 = 1.2618 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Dale Smith) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

