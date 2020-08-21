Canada retail sales rise 23.7% in June - Statscan

OTTAWA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales rose by 23.7% in June, led by higher motor vehicle and parts sales, as the economy continued to reopen from shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 24.5% in June.

In a preliminary flash estimate, Statscan said July retail sales could rise by a more subdued 0.7%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

