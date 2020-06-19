US Markets

Canada retail sales down 26.4% in April

Contributors
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published

Canadian retail sales plummeted 26.4% in April as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wallop the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

OTTAWA, June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales plummeted 26.4% in April as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wallop the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 15.1% decline in April, while Statistics Canada flash estimate released last month had predicted a 15.6% decline.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Dale Smith and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular