Canada retail sales down 26.4% in April

OTTAWA, June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales plummeted 26.4% in April as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wallop the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 15.1% decline in April, while Statistics Canada flash estimate released last month had predicted a 15.6% decline.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Dale Smith and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.