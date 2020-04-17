Commodities
Canada requires air passengers to wear masks to curb coronavirus

Allison Lampert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Transport Canada said on Friday that all airline passengers would be required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering during travel to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The regulator said travellers must cover their mouth and nose during the boarding process and flights. The rule goes into effect at noon ET on Monday.

Air Canada AC.TO, the country's largest carrier, had previously recommended that customers wear a face-covering over their mouth and noses while onboard its flights.

The carrier said in a statement that passengers may bring their own face covering, which may include a cloth mask, scarf or similar item. It added they would be asked to lower their masks for security checks.

The spread of coronavirus has grounded commercial flights all over the world. The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

