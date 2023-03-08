US Markets

Canada requests formal talks with Mexico on GMO restrictions -Bloomberg News

March 08, 2023 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Cassandra Garrison for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada has asked for formal consultations with Mexico over its restrictions on genetically modified agricultural imports under their free-trade agreement, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Canada requested the talks on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg, a day after the United States requested formal trade consultations over its objections to Mexico's plans to limit imports of genetically modified corn and other agricultural biotechnology products.

A spokesperson for Canada's trade minister did not have an immediate comment, and neither did a spokeswoman for Mexico's economy ministry.

Mexico plans to regulate genetically modified corn for human consumption, which U.S. officials say puts some $5 billion of U.S. corn exports to Mexico at risk and could stifle biotechnology innovation.

The Mexican government has previously described Washington's disagreement with its policies as politically motivated.

Canada however is not a major corn exporter and Ottawa is concerned overall about Mexico putting arbitrary prohibitions on agriculture produced using biotechnology, Bloomberg reported.

It is also concerned about Mexico's lack of respect for the USMCA trade pact, according to the report.

