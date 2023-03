OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada has asked for formal consultations with Mexico over its restrictions on genetically modified agricultural imports under their free-trade agreement, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

