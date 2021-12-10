US Markets

Canada reports steady increase of COVID-19 cases, Omicron seen spreading quickly

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have started to increase again and severity trends could also rise, health officials said on Friday, adding that the new Omicron variant had the potential to spread very quickly.

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have started to increase again and severity trends could also rise, health officials said on Friday, adding that the new Omicron variant had the potential to spread very quickly.

"As we head into the winter months with a strained health system in many areas ... a high degree of caution is needed to minimize spread and impact, particularly during the upcoming holiday season," chief medical officer Theresa Tam told reporters.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular