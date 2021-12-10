Canada reports steady increase of COVID-19 cases, Omicron seen spreading quickly

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have started to increase again and severity trends could also rise, health officials said on Friday, adding that the new Omicron variant had the potential to spread very quickly.

"As we head into the winter months with a strained health system in many areas ... a high degree of caution is needed to minimize spread and impact, particularly during the upcoming holiday season," chief medical officer Theresa Tam told reporters.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

