Canada reports first coronavirus death, at care home

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, a resident at a British Columbia long-term care facility, the province's health officer Bonnie Henry said on Monday at a press conference.

Henry said on Saturday that two residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver had tested positive after a health worker at the facility was found to have the virus.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto Writing by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

