Commodities

Canada reports first coronavirus death, at care home

Contributor
Anna Mehler Paperny Reuters
Published

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, a resident at a British Columbia long-term care facility, the province's health officer Bonnie Henry said on Monday at a press conference.

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, a resident at a British Columbia long-term care facility, the province's health officer Bonnie Henry said on Monday at a press conference.

Henry said on Saturday that two residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver had tested positive after a health worker at the facility was found to have the virus.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto Writing by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((allison.martell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8196; Reuters Messaging: allison.martell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular