Canada reports atypical BSE case in cow, OIE says

Gus Trompiz. Reuters
Canada has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in an 8-1/2 year old beef cow in the province of Alberta, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The carcass did not enter the human food or animal feed chains, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from the Canadian authorities.

