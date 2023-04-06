US Markets

Canada repatriating 14 citizens from northeastern Syria - statement

April 06, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, April 6 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said it was in the process of repatriating 14 Canadians - four women and 10 children - from detention camps in northeast Syria where foreign women and children who had allegedly been affiliated with Islamic State have been held, the foreign ministry said.

"Amidst reports of deteriorating conditions in the camps in northeastern Syria, we have been particularly concerned about the health and wellbeing of Canadian children," said a foreign ministry statement.

"Today, 4 Canadian women and 10 Canadian children are being repatriated to Canada. As long as conditions allow, we will continue this work."

