US Markets
GSK

Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada has renewed a deal with GSK Plc for an annual supply of at least of 4 million doses of seasonal influenza vaccines, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday.

OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada has renewed a deal with GSK Plc GSK.L for an annual supply of at least of 4 million doses of seasonal influenza vaccines, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday.

The deal also includes an option for the government to procure up to 80 million additional doses of GSK's vaccine should a flu pandemic occur, Duclos said, without providing the financial details of the agreement.

"This contract renews our longstanding relationship with GlaxoSmithKline to ensure that we are prepared to protect everyone in Canada in the case of pandemic influenza," Duclos said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular