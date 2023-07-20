Canada relieved dock workers have lifted their strike notice - minister

OTTAWA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is relieved that dock workers in the Pacific province of British Columbia have lifted their strike notice, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

Alghabra told reporters in Montreal that he hoped the union and employers could find a lasting end to the dispute.

