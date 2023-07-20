News & Insights

Canada relieved dock workers have lifted their strike notice - minister

July 20, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is relieved that dock workers in the Pacific province of British Columbia have lifted their strike notice, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

Alghabra told reporters in Montreal that he hoped the union and employers could find a lasting end to the dispute.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

