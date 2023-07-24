Canada releases framework to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies

July 24 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday released a framework for eliminating inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, making it the first G20 country to deliver on a 2009 commitment to rationalise and phase out government support for the sector.

The framework will apply to existing tax measures and 129 non-tax measures, but the government has not put a dollar value on the subsidies that will be affected.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.